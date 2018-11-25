J&K: Senior leaders from PDP, others join BJP in Jammu

Senior PDP leader Vikas Bhatti, Swarnkaar Sangh district president Ashutosh Kapoor and Purani Mandi Shopkeepers’ Association president Rakesh Jandial, along with their supporters, joined the BJP Sunday in the presence of party state president Ravinder Raina in a function held at the party headquarter here.

BJP state general secretary Yudhvir Sethi, state secretary Ajay Pargal and state BJP All Morcha in-charge Munish Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Raina expressed his gratitude to the leaders and their supporters for joining the BJP and hoped that the newcomers would work hard and provide their services to the party and the society.

He praised the youth leaders, saying that they would prove to be assets for the party in the days to come.

Raina also stated that the entry of such youth leaders would enable the BJP scale victory in every election to follow.

Congratulating the new entrants, Yudhvir Sethi said that the youth brigade has joined the BJP due to the bold and tough decisions taken by the party for the welfare of the public.

Munish Sharma expressed happiness that youngsters were joining the BJP, and added that the BJP was governed by strong organisational principles and there was no consideration for a single family or selfish goals.

Bhatti, Kapoor and Jandial thanked the senior leaders for welcoming them into the party fold and assured them of working with dedication to extend the BJP’s ideology across the length and breadth of the region.