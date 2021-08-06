scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
J&K: Security forces seize arms and ammunition from Samba

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
August 6, 2021 11:33:23 am
Security forces on Friday seized a packet containing arms and ammunition from a nullah near the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Suspected to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan's side, sources said that security forces found two Chinese pistols along with five magazines and 122 rounds, besides a pithu bag and a pipe in the packet. The security forces are reported to have installed anti-drone systems at vital installations at various places as well. 

Ever since the drone attack at Indian Air Force Station in Jammu in June this year, there has been a spurt in the activity of such unmanned flying machines from Pakistan’s side into Jammu and its adjoining areas. The security forces are reported to have installed anti-drone systems at vital installations at various places as well.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security forces and police have already been maintaining a heightened alert across the Jammu division.

