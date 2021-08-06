J&K: Security forces seize arms and ammunition from Samba

Two Chinese pistols along with five magazines and 122 rounds, besides a pithu bag and a pipe was found in the packet.

Security forces on Friday seized a packet containing arms and ammunition from a nullah near the international border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Suspected to have been dropped by a drone from Pakistan’s side, sources said that security forces found two Chinese pistols along with five magazines and 122 rounds, besides a pithu bag and a pipe in the packet.

The security forces are reported to have installed anti-drone systems at vital installations at various places as well.

Ever since the drone attack at Indian Air Force Station in Jammu in June this year, there has been a spurt in the activity of such unmanned flying machines from Pakistan's side into Jammu and its adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security forces and police have already been maintaining a heightened alert across the Jammu division.