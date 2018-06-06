J&K: Security forces foil infiltration bid, kill three militants in Machhil sector

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 9:58:21 am
Three militants were killed in Jammu-Kashmir’s Machhil sector as security forces foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday morning. Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Macchil sector in Kupwara district and challenged the infiltrators, an Army official said. Three militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, he said. A search operation is currently underway.
#IndianArmy #Infiltration bid foiled in #Machhal Sector. Three #terrorists killed. Operation in progress @adgpi @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD
— NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) June 6, 2018
More details are awaited.
