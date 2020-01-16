J&K: Section 144 imposed in Doda ahead of burial of slain Hizbul militant

Haroon was killed in an operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gundana area of Doda on Wednesday morning Haroon was killed in an operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gundana area of Doda on Wednesday morning

Ahead of the burial of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Haroon Abbas Wani, district administration Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC banning the assembly of four or more people at public places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda, Bhaderwah and Ghatt towns.

According to Doda Deputy Commissioner Dr. Sagar D. Doifade, this has been done as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, sources said that on Wednesday evening, there were thousands of people along with family members of the slain militant to receive his body. Some people in the crowd had even raised pro independence slogans.

An MBA pass out, Haroon was working with a pharmaceutical company in Jammu before he joined militancy during 2018. His family members including parents had appealed him to return home, but he did not respond.

Keeping in mind the tense situation in Ghatt area from where Haroon belonged and the crowd that had gathered to receive his body, the administration decided to impose section 144 CrPC in three district Doda towns as a precautionary measure.

Haroon was killed in an operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gundana area of Doda on Wednesday morning. He was carrying an award of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

