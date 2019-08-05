J&K: Schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday

All the educational institutions in Jammu were closed till further orders as a precautionary measure as Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration decided to imposed restrictions in Jammu region as well late tonight.

Around mid night Sunday, Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Udhampur districts, Sushma Chouhan and Piyush Singla, respectively, sent messages on social networking sites saying that all school, colleges and other educational institutions shall remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri MOHAMMAD Aijaz, however, said that educational institutions in his district shall remain closed for Monday.

DODA Deputy Commissioner, however, ordered closure of educational institutions for Monday and Tuesday.

Though life was normal in Jammu with people moving on the roads as usual, the absence of any communication from administration about what was going on had led to confusion. D

During midnight, there were long queues of motorists and two wheelers at Petrol pumps to get their tanks filled as they apprehended that authorities may impose curfew in the morning.

Jammu University has postponed all under graduate and post graduate exams scheduled to be held on Monday. A Jammu University spokesperson Dr Vinay Thusoo said that the varsity shall remain closed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services across Jammu have been suspended, according to IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC also imposed in Jammu.