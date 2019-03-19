J&K: School teacher dies in police custody, probe on

Days after being picked up in a militancy related incident, a private school teacher died in J&K police custody at the Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters in Srinagar. A probe has been initiated in the custodial death of the youth by state police.

Rizwan Asad Pandit, a resident of Awantipora in South Kashmir died in police custody at Cargo in the intervening night of March 18 and 19. Pandit, who taught at a private school in his native village was picked up some days ago from his home. The Police said that it has launched a probe into the incident.

Reacting to the incident, former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, “Innocent men hauled up from their homes for interrogation return home only in coffins now. GoI’s repressive approach leaves young educated men vulnerable who are forced to take up arms. Stop using Kashmir to exhibit your sick chauvinistic nationalism. We have suffered enough.”

“In pursuance of terror case investigation, one suspect Rizwan Pandit r/o Awantipore was in police custody. The said person died in police custody. In this matter, while following the procedure laid down in section 176 of CRPC a magisterial enquiry is underway,“ a police spokesman said. “Separately police investigation has also been initiated in the jurisdictional area of the incident,” he added.