J&K: School teacher, college student arrested for ‘communally sensitive’ Facebook post

A government school teacher and a college student were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police in Rajouri district on Monday evening for a “communally sensitive” Facebook post. Identifying the arrested persons as Anwar Hussain and Shokat Ali, both residents of Ladhote, police said that the former was a teacher at a government-run school while the latter was a student at Government Post Graduate College in Rajouri. The school teacher was also running a WhatsApp group “Daily News and Notification” as its admin.

Rajouri SSP Youngal Manhas said that the Facebook post was uploaded by Shokat Ali and it had the potential of creating communal tension in the state. The teacher as admin of the WhatsApp group did not contradict the post nor informed the police about it as was required in accordance with the advisory issued by government from time to time.

Taking strong note of the Facebook post, a police party led by SHO Kandi Manzoor Kohli raided a place at Ladhote Jamola and arrested the school teacher. Another police party led by SHO Rajouri Tahir Khan arrested Shoket Ali.

Both the arrested persons have been lodged in district jail at Dhangri, police said, adding that further investigations into the matter were in progress. It has also appealed to people to use social media in a positive manner and not to share any sensitive matter which can disturb public order.

The police had earlier arrested three people for some objectionable post on social media sites nearly three months ago. These arrests have come despite the issuance of an advisory by the state government regarding dos and don’ts for admins of WhatsApp groups so as to check circulation of rumours in the state.

