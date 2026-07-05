School library books ‘glorifying’ separatists: J-K minister vows strict action, police search publisher

The order also blacklisted the authors and their publishing houses from publishing any other material in the Union Territory. (Image generated using AI)

After the Jammu and Kashmir government withdrew two books from its school libraries on the grounds that they contained “highly inappropriate content” on separatism, the counter-intelligence wing of the J&K Police conducted searches at the Jammu premises of the publisher of one of the books after an FIR was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, J&K Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Sunday described the matter as “unfortunate” and a “deliberate conspiracy”, saying that strict action would be taken against those found involved in the supply of such books to schools. She said “suspension orders have been issued and an enquiry ordered” into the matter.