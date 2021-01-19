scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
J&K: Sajad Lone’s party pulls out of Gupkar alliance

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Srinagar | Updated: January 19, 2021 5:31:09 pm
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone. (Express photo)

Nearly a month after winning a majority in the local body polls, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir suffered a major blow Tuesday after People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone moved out of the multi-party amalgam.

Lone was part of the alliance of Opposition parties in the Valley, which included the People’s Democratic Party, National Conference and CPM with Congress giving outside support. Lone was the spokesperson for the alliance.

The coalition fought the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls held in J&K after the erstwhile state lost its special status following the abrogation of Article 370.

Omar Abdullah speaks |DDC polls kickstarted political process from deep freeze… will create new leadership

The Farooq Abdullah-led seven-party coalition won 110 seats. The BJP bagged 75 seats after securing the largest vote share in the polls.

In October last year, the mainstream political parties had formalised the alliance to seek “restoration” of the erstwhile state’s special position before August 5, 2019.

