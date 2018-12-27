J&K: Sajad Lone accuses senior cop of bid to script wave in favour of ‘favourite’ leader

People’s Conference (PC) chairman and former J&K minister Sajad Lone on Wednesday accused an unnamed senior police officer of indulging in “electoral politics” and attempting to “script a wave” in favour of a “favorite” political leader. Lone said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission regarding the issue.

Lone tweeted that he would soon name the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) rank officer. “IPS officer of the rank of ADGP indulging in electoral politics. Summoned Some SPs, DSPs deliberating how to script a wave for his fav leader. Will name him soon. But hope @PMOIndia @jandkgovernor @KVijayKumarIPS take note. give us an even play field. Is that too much to ask,” Lone tweeted, tagging the Twitter handles of J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar and PMO India.

Lone hinted that the ADGP is not from the state. “If the said ADGP is so keen to enter politics let him go and fight in his own state. Don’t the people of J&K deserve to choose their leader without these Machiavellian tactics.Aren’t rigged elections the reason where we r today. Are their no lessons to be learnt,” he tweeted.

Lone later told mediapersons that there are some SSPs, besides the ADGP, who are working for a particular leader.

Talking to The Indian Express, Lone refused to identify the officer he accused.