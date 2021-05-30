J&K: Rs 1,000 monthly aid for families who lost sole breadwinner

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday decided to pay a special monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to families who have lost their sole earning member to Covid-19.

Under a new scheme named Saksham, which aims to ensure the sustenance of families who have lost their sole breadwinner, the surviving spouse or eldest surviving member of affected families will receive a special monthly pension of Rs 1,000 through direct bank transfer (DBT), provided that they are not otherwise receiving any pension under other schemes.

The scheme will also provide special scholarships to children who lost their earning parent(s)/ sibling(s)/ guardian(s) to the virus. The scholarship will be paid via DBT at an annual rate of Rs 20,000-40,000 to children of affected families who are studying up to Class 12 or are pursuing higher education, respectively.

The Union Territory’s administrative council, which met under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, approved financial relief through the Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities (SASCM/Saksham), an official statement said.