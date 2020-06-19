J&K revokes PSA detention of senior PDP, NC leaders

Senior PDP leader and former J-K minister Naeem Akhtar. (Express file photo) Senior PDP leader and former J-K minister Naeem Akhtar. (Express file photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday revoked the detention of senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar and National Conference’s Hilal Lone more than 10 months after they were detained, both booked under provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The detentions of the two leaders were last extended for three months on May 7.

With their release, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti remains one of the last mainstream political leaders booked and detained under PSA. Others, including People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, are under house arrest.

Thursday’s decision to revoke detentions comes two days after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court quashed the detention of NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar.

Welcoming their party leader’s release “from unlawful and solitary detention”, the National Conference said in a statement that the “total redemption of the situation is not impossible till all other detainees languishing inside and outside are not also released fore with”.

The party has also demanded “immediate release” of party colleagues, including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mohammad Shafi Uri, AR Rather, among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.