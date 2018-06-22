J&K: Retired IPS K Vijay Kumar assumes charge as advisor to Governor NN Vohra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. (File) Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. (File)

Senior security advisor in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, retired IPS K Vijay Kumar, on Friday assumed charge as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. After BB Vyas, Kumar is the second advisor appointed to the Raj Bhawan after imposition of Governor’s rule in the state on Wednesday.

A 1975-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Kumar (66) has served in the Kashmir previously as Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) between 1998 and 2001 and also as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) between 2010 and 2012, before he was appointed as a Senior Security Advisor in MHA.

The newly appointed advisor reviewed security arrangements in the state “with the top police brass during his maiden meeting here.” The meeting was attended by Director General of Police S.P. Vaid, Director General Prisons, Special DG and other officers.

