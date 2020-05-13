J&K restores 2G Internet services in all but 2 districts of Valley

Doctors and health workers in the Valley subsequently said suspension of mobile services had affected work of contact-tracing of coronavirus patients. (File Photo) Doctors and health workers in the Valley subsequently said suspension of mobile services had affected work of contact-tracing of coronavirus patients. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has restored 2G mobile Internet in Kashmir Valley, barring the districts of Pulwama and Shopian, starting Tuesday, days after it was suspended following the killing of wanted militant Riyaz Naikoo in Pulwama last week.

The administration has decided 2G mobile Internet services will continue until May 27.

“The situation was reviewed and it was ordered that 2G mobile services be restored in the Valley from Monday midnight,” a senior officer told The Indian Express.

The authorities had snapped mobile and Internet across the Valley, barring BSNL’s mobile and broadband services, last Wednesday after the encounter in Pulwama in which Naikoo and an associate were killed.

Doctors and health workers in the Valley subsequently said suspension of mobile services had affected work of contact-tracing of coronavirus patients.

In an order put up on the Home department’s website late on Monday, Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra stated: “Given the availability of fixed line internet connectivity without any speed related restrictions and taking cognizance of the fact that mobile Internet connectivity does not cause any impediment in taking measures concerning control of Covid-19, it is considered appropriate that while mobile internet is restored in the Kashmir valley, excluding Pulwama and the adjoining district of Shopian, it is restricted to 2G speed…. The Internet speed shall, however, remain restricted to 2G only across the UT of J&K.”

As per the order, the directions will be effective from May 12 and remain in force until May 27.

While rejecting restoration of 4G Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court had on Monday said that “peculiar circumstances” in the Union Territory requires “delicate balancing” of “national security concerns and human rights”. It also ordered constitution of a special committee to “immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of” limiting mobile Internet to 2G speed in the region.

