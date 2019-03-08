MHA issues advisory for safety of J&K residents in other states, tells police to take strict action against offenders

Two days after the attack on Kashmiri vendors in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories asking them to reinforce the security arrangements to ensure the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions.

This is the second time that a similar advisory notice has been issued by the home ministry. On February 16, the home ministry had taken into cognisance the incidents of intimidation and harassment against Kashmiri students reported from several parts of the country. It had, in the notice then, urged the states/UTs to take strict action against offenders as per law.

MHA issues fresh advisory to States and UTs asking them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions. @IndianExpress — rahul tripathi (@rahultripathi) March 8, 2019

On Wednesday, two Kashmiri dry fruit vendors were assaulted and verbally abused by members linked to a right-wing fringe outfit called Vishwa Hindu Dal. The victims, both residents of Kulgam, said that they come to Lucknow every year between November and March with their families to sell dry fruits and that this was the first time they faced such a problem.

These attacks have triggered widespread outrage and led to the Supreme Court directing all states to take “prompt action” to prevent any further such incidents.