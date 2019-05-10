Toggle Menu
J&K Reservation row: NC leader files plea challenging ordershttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-reservation-row-nc-leader-files-plea-challenging-orders-5720135/

J&K Reservation row: NC leader files plea challenging orders

National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said in his petition that the ordinance was “unconstitutional and without jurisdiction” and liable to be “struck down”.

Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir reservation row, J&K reservation row, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, National Conference, Ali Mohammad Sagar, J&K news, indian express
National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said in his petition that the ordinance was “unconstitutional and without jurisdiction” and liable to be “struck down”.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued notices to the Union Home and Law Ministries, the Union Cabinet and the state government for their responses to a petition filed by National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, seeking to declare the Cabinet’s move to bring an ordinance for amending the J&K Reservation Act as unconstitutional.

Sagar said in his petition that the ordinance was “unconstitutional and without jurisdiction” and liable to be “struck down”.

The court has sought responses by July 10.

“…the Constitutional (Application to J&K) Order 2019 is ex-facie unconstitutional because the Constitution of India doesn’t apply to the State of J&K on its own force. It applies to the state by virtue of Article 370 of the Constitution of India which provides a mechanism for application of Constitution of India to the State of J&K, requiring a ‘consultation’ or a ‘concurrence’ of the state government. The state government for the purpose of Article 370 means ‘the Maharaja’ and/or the ‘Sadar-i-Riyasat’ acting upon the council of ministers…” Sagar contended.

“Since after the proclamation of 20th June, 2018, the Assembly was firstly put in suspended animation… it was dissolved and as on date there is no council of ministers. Therefore, the Governor… without the advice of council of ministers was incompetent to give any ‘concurrence’ to the proposal.” the petition said.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ayodhya mediation: Supreme Court to hear case today
2 SC Collegium recommends four judges for elevation to the apex court
3 May 10, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Urs under scanner