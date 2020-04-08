J&K reports third coronavirus death

People wait for their turn outside a bank in Ganderbal. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) People wait for their turn outside a bank in Ganderbal. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday reported its third coronavirus death after a 54-year-old fruit trader from Bandipora district’s Gund Jehangir village died in a Srinagar hospital on Monday night. He had no specific travel history, barring a recent visit to a doctor in Sopore.

A senior doctor at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital said the man was diabetic and was admitted with complaints of breathlessness, fever and cough on Monday afternoon. “He suffered respiratory arrest and died around 10 pm,” said the doctor. The test report confirmed coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

J&K spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that 15 fresh cases were reported from J&K on Tuesday.

Maharashtra: Breach Candy nurse tests positive

Mumbai: The Breach Candy Hospital here has initiated testing for all staffers after a nurse tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital on Monday. BMC officials said they will wait for the test reports before taking a decision on whether the hospital should be declared as a containment zone. A technician at the hospital had earlier tested positive. Wockhardt hospital, Jaslok hospital and Sai hospital were declared containment zones over the last week amid a rise in cases. —ENS

