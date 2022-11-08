J&K reported 73 infiltration bids in 2021, lowest in 5 years

Seventy-three terrorist infiltration attempts from across the border – both through the International Border and the Line of Control – were reported in Jammu & Kashmir in the year 2021, the lowest in the last five years, said the annual (2021-22) report of the Home Ministry.

According to the report, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) has been affected by terrorist and secessionist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border, for more than three decades.

“In 2017, as many as 419 infiltration attempts were reported. The number stood at 328 in 2018, 216 in 2019 and 99 in 2020. The ongoing militancy in Jammu and Kashmir is linked with infiltration of terrorists from across the border through the International Border as well as the Line of Control in J&K,” the report said.

For the security-related expenditure (Police) during 2021-22, a sum of Rs 936.095 crore has been reimbursed to Jammu and Kashmir government. The report said the Centre in tandem with union territory of J&K, has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain infiltration.