J&K Reorganisation Bill passed: Akhilesh Yadav questions development claim

SP MP Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the government that if scrapping special status of Jammu and Kashmir would bring development to the region, then had Uttar Pradesh had been cheated.

“I was told this (scrapping special status) will bring development to Kashmir. I am happy for that. But I want to know if Uttar Pradesh has been cheated despite the Prime Minister, President, Governor, you (Speaker) being from there, how can one say Kashmir will progress?” Akhilesh said in his speech in the Lok Sabha.

“You say nothing happened for Kashmir in the 70 years since independence, are you counting the 11 years that you (BJP) have been in power?” he added.

The Azamgarh MP asked the government to clarify which country Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to. Like his colleagues in the Opposition, he also asked why the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been kept out of the loop while taking a decision that affects them.

“Are there still 24 seats empty in the constituent assembly? Why have you not been able to fill them? If anyone in the country can give assurances, then it’s the Home Minister of the country. You please give us the assurance that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India and that you will be able to fill the 24 empty seats in the constituent assembly,” Akhilesh said.

“It is great that we are celebrating Kashmir’s happiness. I want to know when we will celebrate the happiness of Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram. Has brute force not been used? We all know what forces have been sent to Kashmir. Why don’t you show us pictures of the streets?”