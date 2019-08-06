India asserts J&K reorganisation bill internal matter as China objects to making Ladakh UT

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 is an internal matter of India concerning its territory, the Ministry of External Affairs asserted Tuesday after China objected to the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, which involves the territory of the western section of the Sino-Indian border.

In a snub to Beijing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India does not comment on the internal affairs of other countries and similarly expects other countries to do likewise.

India’s remarks came after the Chinese foreign ministry stated that “it opposes India’s inclusion of Chinese territory in the western section of the China-India boundary under its administrative jurisdiction.” “This position is firm and consistent and has never changed. The recent unilateral revision of domestic laws by the Indian side continues to undermine China’s territorial sovereignty, which is unacceptable and will not have any effect,” the ministry said.

The remarks came after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370, and decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. While J&K will have a legislature, Ladakh will not. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha Monday.

Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir following the government’s decision, China also asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid actions that “unilaterally” change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between the two countries.

“China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Kashmir,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a written response. “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. This issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community,” Hua said, without directly referring to revocation of Article 370 by India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country was considering to approach the United Nations Security Council against India’s move. “We will fight it at every forum. We’re thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)… to the United Nations Security Council,” Khan said in an address to Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres also today said he was following “with concern” the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region urge all parties to exercise restraint. The UAE, however, backed India’s decision, saying the reorganisation of states is not a unique incident in the history of independent India and that it was mainly aimed at reducing regional disparity and improving efficiency.

On July 26, China had issued a statement in response to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue, expressing its support to the international community, including the US, in playing a “constructive role” to improve ties between the two countries.