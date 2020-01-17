J&K releases five more detainees from MLA hostel

The detainees are being held under clauses of “preventive detention” since the Centre revoked the special status of J&K. (File) The detainees are being held under clauses of “preventive detention” since the Centre revoked the special status of J&K. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday released five more detainees from the MLA hostel in Srinagar. With this, the number of detainees at the subsidiary jail has reduced to 21.

Those released include the provincial youth president of Youth National Conference Salman Sagar, former NC MLC Showkat Ganaie, NC leaders Mukhtar Bandh and Altaf Kaloo and PDP’s Nizamuddin Bhat.

The detainees at the MLA hostel were moved from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre in the last week of November, with authorities citing logistic and security concerns.

The detainees are being held under clauses of “preventive detention” since the Centre revoked the special status of J&K.

The last batch of detainees included former PDP MLA Zahoor Mir, PDP leader Bashir Mir, Dr Ghulam Nabi of the National Conference, former MLA and NC leader Ishfaq Jabbar and former legislator Yasir Reshi.

Officials in the administration had earlier told The Indian Express that barring five political leaders currently housed at the MLA hostel — People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, J&K People’s Movement President Shah Faesal, PDP leader Naeem Akhtar and PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para — all other political detainees will be released in batches.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App