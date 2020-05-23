J&K: Recruitment drive for 10,000 govt posts to begin from June

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu directed officials to begin the selection process of candidates next month Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu directed officials to begin the selection process of candidates next month

In a major recruitment drive since the inception of the Union Territory on October 31 last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to begin the selection of candidates for over 10,000 posts at various levels next month.

“The selection process for the first phase of 10,000 plus posts be commenced immediately in June this year,’’ Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu directed officials attending a high level meeting chaired by him at Raj Bhawan on Friday, adding that the “ Subordinate Services Recruitment Board and the “Public Service Commission be provided with immediate required manpower and infrastructure to ensure against any delays on this account’’.

Further, the frontloading of selections for departments like Health and Medical Education Department where 3,000 vacancies are going to be filled will also strengthen the health infrastructure which is very critical in time of COVID-19, he added.

The decision came four days after the UT government notified rules for issuance of domicile certificates to people in Jammu and Kashmir. The high level meeting was convened to review progress on accelerated recruitment at various levels with particular focus on Class IV and Class III vacancies.

The vacancies to be filled up are of doctors, veterinarians, panchayat account assistants and class IV employees, said Navin K. Choudhary, Chairman of Accelerated Recruitment Committee. Pointing out that the departments have submitted vacancies of more than 11,000 Class-IV posts, he said that of them around 7,000 posts across 19 departments have been identified and those will be advertised very soon.

About other class IV vacancies, he told the high level meeting that their scrutiny in terms of recruitment rules and proper division among various category of candidates was in progress.

Apart from these vacancies, there are 2,000 posts of Panchayat Accounts Assistants, besides more than 1,000 posts of doctors and about 100 posts of veterinarians are also ready for commencement of the selection process, he added. However, there will be a common entrance test and no interview for all the Class III and Class IV vacancies, he said.

An important feature of the recruitment would be that in order to ensure just and fair representation, weightage would be given in forthcoming recruitment to Class-IV vacancies to widows, destitute, divorced women, single mothers and candidates of those families where no other family member (parents or siblings) has a government job, an official statement said. For this, a self-attested affidavit will be submitted by the candidate at the time of submission of application which will be verified and confirmed by the respective Sub Divisional Magistrates before his/her joining duty upon the selection, it added.

To ensure fair distribution of recruitment giving appropriate representation to remote districts while filling up district cadre posts, the high level meeting decided to give additional marks to candidates of the district for which the posts are advertised so as to ensure that these are not taken away by candidates from other districts in the UT. Similarly, candidates from a particular division will get preference in case of divisional level posts.

However, for UT level posts, there will be free and fair open competition among all the eligible candidates of the Union Territory. These arrangements will not impact the required reservation of seats under different quotas as per the rules notified recently, an official statement said.

The decision, official sources said was aimed at setting at rest all controversies which have been arising in all past selections about candidates from a particular district or division taking away most of the posts.

Daily Wagers/ Contractual labourers etc. working in various departments will also be given some weightage subject to a minimum length of their service as a DRW/Contractual labour, to be notified in the advertisement notice, it added.

