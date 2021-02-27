J&K ready to touch new heights, says PM

Inaugurating the second edition of the Khelo India Games at Gulmarg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the organisation of the games in Jammu and Kashmir depicts that the UT is “ready to touch new heights of peace and prosperity.”

Addressing visitors and sportspersons at the winter games through video-conference, the Prime Minister said, the games are a major step towards creating a new sporting ecosystem in J&K and a major hub with India’s effecntive presence in the Winter Games.

The winter games are scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 2 at Gulmarg. Approximately 1,200 athletes from 27 states and UTs are participating in the event.

Stating that the number of players participating in the winter games have doubled his year, PM Modi remarked that this demonstrates the increasing enthusiasm towards sports. “This will also provide a boost to the tourism sector in J&K,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that sports so far were treated only as a co-curricular activity but, “now sports will be part of the curriculum and its grading will be counted.” He underscored that sports has been given a place of pride in the recent National Education Policy-2020. “This is a big reform for sports as well as our students,” he said.

Addressing the participants, the PM said that as the participants display their talent in the winter games, they are not just sportspersons but brand ambassadors of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.