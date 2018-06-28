J&K: Rajouri DCP suspends four gazetted officers for dereliction of duty

BDO Plangarh has been placed under suspension for poor performance and failure to execute various works of public importance, delay in payment of MGNREGA wage component. (Representational Image) BDO Plangarh has been placed under suspension for poor performance and failure to execute various works of public importance, delay in payment of MGNREGA wage component. (Representational Image)

Taking serious note of their poor performance, dereliction of duty and irregularities in various development works, tampering of records and academic lapses, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Dr Shahid Iqbal Chowdhary on Thursday suspended four gazetted officers and initiated enquiry against them in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir. The suspended officers include Block Development Officer, Plangarh, Assistant Executive Engineer PMGSY, Principal Govt Higher Secondary School Peeri and Principal Govt Higher Secondary School, Darhal. The action followed the preliminary reports indicating lapses on part of these officers.

BDO Plangarh has been placed under suspension for poor performance and failure to execute various works of public importance, delay in payment of MGNREGA wage component, poor work completion rate, non-uploading of expenditure, dismal performance in PMAY and failure to initiate flood restoration works. District Social Welfare Officer has been assigned the charge of BDO Plangarh as an interim arrangement, sources said in Jammu.

AEE PMGSY was placed under suspension for willful dereliction of duty, non-cooperation with revenue staff for demarcation of alignment and remaining absent from headquarters. Executive engineer PMGSY has been asked to make an alternate arrangement, while ADDC will hold an enquiry into the conduct of officer and recommend regular departmental action.

Principal HSS Darhal was attached for misusing his official position to benefit 8 private schools fraudulently. Dr Parvez Ahmed, HoD DIET Rajouri has been directed to look after the charge till further orders. Likewise, Principal HSS Peeri has been attached for financial irregularities and wilful loss to state exchequer.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abdul Qayoom Mir along with two officers from Education department viz Principal HSS Chingus and Principal HSS Nowshera will conduct an enquiry. Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar HoD DIET will hold the charge of Principal HSS Peeri till further orders.

