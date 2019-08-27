J&K Governor Malik not involved in detention or release of any person: Raj Bhavan

As National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti remain under detention, the Raj Bhavan Tuesday sought to clarify that J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik was not involved in the detention or release of any person and that such decisions are taken by the local police administration.

Advertising

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson further said that the Governor had no communication with Abdullah and Mufti while terming as “false and baseless” a news item in this regard. Both the leaders were put under house arrest following the Centre’s move to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

“A news item has appeared stating that the Governor has told the ex-chief ministers (Abdullah and Mufti) who are presently under detention, that they would be shifted to their residences provided they do not make any statements in the Valley against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by PTI in Srinagar today.

“The Governor, J&K, is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local police administration. The Governor has had no communication with these leaders,” the spokesperson added.

Advertising

He added that the Raj Bhavan condemns the spreading of such “incorrect and unverified” news.

Restrictions were put in place in the Valley on August 4 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)