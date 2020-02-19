J&K: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

At least three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Tuesday night, police said.
The gunfight started around 1 am between joint forces and militants after the security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of militants in the area. Three bodies have been recovered so far and identification is being done.
#Awantipora: Police killed 03 terrorists in an #encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 18, 2020
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
