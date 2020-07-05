CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in J&K’s Pulwama

A CRPF spokesperson said that militants attempted to target CRPF personnel by detonating an IED. (file photo) A CRPF spokesperson said that militants attempted to target CRPF personnel by detonating an IED. (file photo)

A CRPF jawan was injured in a blast in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday. The police said an improvised explosive device went off Gangoo area around 7.40 am and it was low in intensity.

Kashmir Police zone said on Twitter, “A low intensity #IED blast occurred at #Pulwama. #One CRPF personnel suffered #injuries in his hands and is stable. Senior officers are on the spot. Further details shall follow.”

A CRPF spokesperson said that militants attempted to target CRPF personnel by detonating an IED.

“Unknown terrorists tried to target CRPF troops by detonating an IED on the road around 0740 hrs. One CRPF Personnel of 182 Bn CRPF sustained minor splinter injury and evacuated to Unit MI room. Area cordoned off and search on,” he said.

Soon after the incident, security forces were rushed to the area and the area has been cordoned off.

In May, J-K Police had said that the security forces foiled a car bombing “similar to the 2019 Pulwama attack” by intercepting a car fitted with 40-45 kgs of explosives in the same district.

