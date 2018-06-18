J&K Pulwama firing: Drive out criminals who have infiltrated Kashmir, says slain Armyman’s father

Mohd Haneef in Salani village, Poonch. The 55-year-old’s son Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by militants. (Arun Sharma/File) Mohd Haneef in Salani village, Poonch. The 55-year-old’s son Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by militants. (Arun Sharma/File)

Hours after the Centre called off the suspension of operations in Jammu and Kashmir, father of slain Armyman Aurangzeb on Sunday said criminals who have infiltrated should be driven out without destroying Kashmir.

“Kashmir humara hai, usko aag nahi lagani, balki Kashmir mein jo gundey ghusey hain unko baahar nikaalna hai (Kashmir is ours and we should not destroy it, but drive out criminals who have infiltrated here), said Aurangzeb’s father Mohammad Haneef, 55.

Haneef had given the government and Army a 72-hour deadline to avenge his son’s killing by militants.

The Army rifleman was killed by militants after abducting him from south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday while he was on way home to Salani village, in Poonch district, to celebrate Eid with family.

“Those involved in his killing should be killed within 72 hours. I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take stern action and not show weakness with regard to Kashmir, and clean up all those bad people,” he had said earlier.

In an apparent reference to the Centre’s decision to resume anti-terror operations in the Valley, Haneef said: “I do not want that anyone is unnecessarily harassed, but one should understand that the security forces operating in Kashmir are also our own. The people recruited in the security forces are our own children — they have not come from some foreign land.”

He also demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should control the situation in the state or resign.

On Saturday, Haneef regretted his son was unarmed at the time he was kidnapped. “Ladh ke mar jata to mujhey koi dukh nahi hai. (It would not have pained me as much if he was killed during a fight),” he said.

