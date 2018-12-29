J&K: Encounter underway between militants, security forces in Pulwama

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday morning. This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the area.

Advertising

According to police, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by security forces in Rajpora following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

“The encounter is underway in the area,” a senior security official said.

On Friday, a LeT militant was killed in an encounter in Banderpora area of Pulwama.