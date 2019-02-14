Ensure no repeat of Pulwama attack: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells Modi govt

Condemning the attack on the CRPF convoy in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed concerns over the rising casualties and urged the Narendra Modi government to adopt steps to curb such incidents in future. At the time of writing the story, as many as 25 security personnel were dead after a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the bus.

Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the bomber as a local militant.

“Deepest condolences to the families of the jawans martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. I can very well understand the pain and grief of losing a loved one in the family. I want to say that not only the Congress party but the entire country is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of our brave soldiers,” the Congress leader said in a statement.

“But we must also reflect and be concerned about the high number of casualties in Kashmir. We demand that this government take concrete steps to ensure such terror attacks don’t happen in the future,” she added.

Priyanka was scheduled to address the media in Lucknow today. However, the press meet was cancelled in the wake of the attack.

Police sources said the bomber had rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus which was part of an army convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar. “Yes, there has been an attack on the CRPF convoy,” Inspector General CRPF Zulfikar Hassan confirmed to The Indian Express. “We are still ascertaining what has happened”.