Saturday, June 16, 2018
J&K: Pro-Azadi slogans raised in Kishtwar on Eid, case registered

After usual Eid prayers at Parade Ground in the morning, the people started marching towards the dargah of Shah Fareed ud Din Bagdadi some youth started raising pro-Azadi and pro-militant slogans.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: June 16, 2018 7:43:31 pm
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against over a dozen people who raised pro-Azadi slogans during Eid procession in Kishtwar district on Saturday.

Giving details, sources said that after the usual Eid prayers at Parade Ground in the morning, people started marching towards the dargah of Shah Fareed ud Din Bagdadi at Hidyal Chowk. During the half a km long march, some youth started raising pro-Azadi and pro-militant slogans.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police have registered a case against 13 people, said Kishtwar SSP Abrar Choudhary. All the accused have been identified, he said, adding that law will take its course in the matter.

