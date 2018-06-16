J&K: Pro-Azadi slogans raised in Kishtwar on Eid, case registered

Taking cognizance of the matter, police have registered a case against 13 people. (File photo) Taking cognizance of the matter, police have registered a case against 13 people. (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against over a dozen people who raised pro-Azadi slogans during Eid procession in Kishtwar district on Saturday.

Giving details, sources said that after the usual Eid prayers at Parade Ground in the morning, people started marching towards the dargah of Shah Fareed ud Din Bagdadi at Hidyal Chowk. During the half a km long march, some youth started raising pro-Azadi and pro-militant slogans.

Taking cognizance of the matter, police have registered a case against 13 people, said Kishtwar SSP Abrar Choudhary. All the accused have been identified, he said, adding that law will take its course in the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App