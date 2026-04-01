J&K backs private member land Bill, Sajjad Lone flags ‘super elite’ bias

For the first time in Jammu and Kashmir legislative history, the government has backed the introduction of a private member’s Bill seeking renewal of leases for existing occupants across the Union Territory.

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Moved by National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq, the Bill seeks to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, 1960, and its rules to their original form prior to the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules, 2022.

Aimed at protecting existing leaseholders’ rights and ensuring public land serves its intended purpose, the Bill is seen as a challenge to the Centre’s 2022 rules.

When it came up for introduction, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said he would allow it. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put it to a voice vote, cleared with NC support, while the opposition did not press for a division.