J&K postpones opening of civil secretariat, durbar move offices in Srinagar by 40 days

This arrangement shall be further reviewed on June 15 or earlier when a clear picture on extent and sprad of Covid-19 emerges (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday postponed formal opening of civil secretariat and other durbar move offices in UT’s summer capital city of Srinagar by 40 days, saying that their opening on May 4 as scheduled “may affect the COVID-19 control efforts in the Union Territory’’.

The decision to review the “annual durbar move arrangements” has been taken pursuant to April 14 order of the Union Home Secretary extending the lockdown period till May 3 in view of the recent spike in number of COVID-19 cases and the need for effective control of the same, said a government order issued by General Administration Department.

Pointing out that “formal opening of the Durbar at Srinagar will take place on June 15,’’ the order asked all the officers assigned specific Covid-19 control tasks to continue functioning from their present location till further orders so as to ensure that efforts to control the disease are not hampered on account of physical dislocation of officers/offices.

It also said that the civil secretariat at Srinagar shall start partial functioning on May 4 with the staff/officers who have already been or likely to get relocated before that date. In this context, it asked all the administrative secretaries to furnish list of officers/staff who shall work from Srinagar and Jammu respectively to the GAD by April 21, adding that they shall assign work to them at both the places accordingly for obtaining maximum efficiency and minimum disruption.

The government also asked all the administrative secretaries to put in place a robust online/electronic.video conferencing/other communication at Jammu and Srinagar to ensure a virtual office at both places. This arrangement shall be further reviewed on June 15 or earlier when a clear picture on extent and sprad of Covid-19 emerges, it added.

Earlier on April 10, the government had announced formal opening of civil secretariat and other durbar move offices in Srinagar on May 4, with only the Kashmir based employees proceeding there by this month end.

This had followed government decision to have its civil secretariat and other durbar move offices function simultaneously at both the summer and winter capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu respectively by allowing move employees work on “as is where is basis’’ in view of the extraordinary circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the arrangement happened to be the first in the 148 year history of durbar move practice which was started by the then Dogra ruler Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872 to enable people in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions have access to the state administration. As per it, civil secretariat and other government offices function in UT’s summer capital Srinagar from May to October and during winter months in Jammu from November to April.

