Tuesday, October 09, 2018
A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life
J&K poll timings changed again, voting to begin earlier

In the second phase on Wednesday, 49 wards of three municipal committees, a municipal council and part of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation will vote.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 10, 2018 3:55:20 am
Jammu and Kashmir election 2018, Jammu and Kashmir local body election 2018, Jammu and Kashmir municipal election 2018, Jammu and Kashmir civic polls, Jk election 2018 Jk municipal election 2018, Jk civic polls 2018, J&k election 2018, indian express This is the second time the poll body has changed the timings of the municipal polls. The initial timings were 7 am to 2 pm. This was changed from 7 am to 4 pm. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi/File)
FOLLOWING low turnout in the first phase of municipal polls, the state election office has decided to change the poll timings again.

“In partial modification to notification regarding phase II of the Municipal Elections 2018, the timings of poll, if necessary, shall be from 6 am to 4 pm,” reads a notification issued by Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra.

This is the second time the poll body has changed the timings of the municipal polls. The initial timings were 7 am to 2 pm. This was changed from 7 am to 4 pm.

“This has been done with the hope that more people will come out to vote,” said an election officer. “In the first phase, we observed that most people cast their votes early in the morning. They fear to come out later in the day.”

In the first phase of local body polls on Monday, the turnout in Jammu region was nearly 70 per cent but in the Valley it was just 8.2 per cent.

NC worker resigns after attack

A NATIONAL Conference (NC) worker, who was injured last week in an attack by suspected militants in Srinagar’s old city ahead of the urban local body polls, has resigned from the party.

Shakeel Ahmad was injured and two NC workers were shot dead in an attack by two motocycle borne persons on Friday.

