J&K policemen targeted again, militants kidnap at least 4 close relatives

Sources said suspected militants “raided” the houses of policemen in the four districts of south Kashmir — Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag — and abducted “their sons and brothers”. Sources said suspected militants “raided” the houses of policemen in the four districts of south Kashmir — Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag — and abducted “their sons and brothers”.

AT LEAST four close relatives of J&K policemen were abducted Thursday by suspected militants in different parts of south Kashmir, police said.

Sources said suspected militants “raided” the houses of policemen in the four districts of south Kashmir — Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag — and abducted “their sons and brothers”.

“We are looking into it. We have not received any formal complaint so far,” IGP (Kashmir) S P Pani told The Indian Express.

READ | J&K policemen targeted: Four shot dead after top Hizbul commander is killed

This comes a day after four J&K policemen were killed by suspected militants and follows allegations of the Army setting on fire houses of militants — both in Shopian. The Army has denied the allegations. On the same day, J&K Police also arrested the father of Hizbul Mujahideen’s operations chief Riyaz Naikoo.

“This seems to be retaliation against the arrest of militants’ relatives. This is aimed at pressuring the police force,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said two people, both brothers of policemen, were abducted in Arwani, Kulgam. In Tral, a son of a policeman was abducted. The fourth case was that of a policeman’s relative in Yamrach, Kulgam.

The four policemen killed Wednesday were part of an officer’s security detail and were out getting a police vehicle repaired when they were fired upon. After the attack, the militants took away three rifles of the slain policemen and escaped. This marked the third high-profile attack on police personnel this year.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App