J&K: Two cops killed, one injured after militants attack police party in Nowgam

At least two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed and one injured after militants opened indiscriminate fire on a police party in Nowgam district on Friday morning. Three cops were injured during the attack. They were immediately shifted to a hospital, where two of them succumbed.

“Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. Three police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” J-K Police tweeted.

#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2020

While the militants managed to escape after the attacks, police and paramilitary cordoned off the area to trace and nab the militants involved in the attack.

Friday’s militant attack took place despite a security alert and heightened security in the Valley in wake of the Independence day on Saturday.

