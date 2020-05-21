J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Following the attack, additional forces have been rushed to the area and a cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers. Following the attack, additional forces have been rushed to the area and a cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

A J-K Policeman was killed and another was injured after militants attacked security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

The attack has come a day after two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in a militant attack in Pandach area on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening.

Thursday’s attack took place in Prichoo area of Pulwama.

A senior police officer in Srinagar confirmed to the Indian Express that one cop who was critically injured in the attack has succumbed to injuries. “Another one is injured,” he said.

Police sources said that it was a joint naka of J-K police and CRPF men when militants fired at the party.

Following the attack, additional forces have been rushed to the area and a cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

