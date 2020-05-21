Follow Us:
Thursday, May 21, 2020
J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Pulwama

A senior police officer in Srinagar confirmed to the Indian Express that one cop who was critically injured in the attack has succumbed to injuries. “Another one is injured,” he said.

A J-K Policeman was killed and another was injured after militants attacked security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

The attack has come a day after two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in a militant attack in Pandach area on Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening.

Thursday’s attack took place in Prichoo area of Pulwama.

Police sources said that it was a joint naka of J-K police and CRPF men when militants fired at the party.

Following the attack, additional forces have been rushed to the area and a cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

