J&K: Militants barge into policeman’s house, shoot him dead

A policeman was killed by militants at his residence in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday evening. The incident comes after Pulwama witnessed two encounters last week followed by clashes between locals and security forces.

Police sources said the militants barged into the slain cop’s residence at Hanjan Payeen area on Tuesday evening and fired at him. The policeman succumbed to his injuries.

Last week, four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in an encounter in Hanjan Peeyan village of Pulwama, the second in the district in 24 hours. The encounter was followed by heavy clashes between local residents and security forces, in which at least 30 civilians suffered injuries, mostly pellet wounds.

Local policemen have always faced a threat from militants in the Valley who blame them for siding with the Indian side. Four cops were killed in a militant attack on a police picket in Shopian district on December 11 last year.