scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 19, 2021
Latest news

J&K: Policeman killed, another injured in encounter with militants in Budgam

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
February 19, 2021 10:21:34 am
Budgam encounter, Jammu and kashmir, J&K encounter, Policeman killed in J&K encounter, J&K militants, security forces, Indian expressAnother encounter is underway in Shopian district in south Kashmir. (PTI/File)

A policeman was killed and another injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, the officials said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They were rushed to a hospital here for treatment but one of them succumbed, the officials said.

Another encounter is underway in Shopian district in south Kashmir, they said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement