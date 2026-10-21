Jammu cop found drunk on duty, SSP orders month in de-addiction centre

Following repeated complaints against an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over his alcohol problem, the SSP of Jammu‘s Ramban has sent him to a mandatory one-month de-addiction course at a government-run hospital in the district.

The move, which followed a surprise check, will serve two purposes: Improve discipline among the police personnel during duty hours and help a member of the force get rid of the addiction, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Anna Lata Sinha, wrote in her order: “Assistant Sub Inspector be referred to de-addiction centre of the District Hospital Ramban for a period of 01 month to undergo alcohol de-addiction as it has come to the notice of the undersigned that he has been consuming alcohol during duty hours as certified by the Medical Officer who opined that his consumption makes him unfit to perform his duties.”