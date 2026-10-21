Jammu cop found drunk on duty, SSP orders month in de-addiction centre

Following repeated complaints against an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) over his alcohol problem, the SSP of Jammu‘s Ramban has sent him to a mandatory one-month de-addiction course at a government-run hospital in the district.
The move, which followed a surprise check, will serve two purposes: Improve discipline among the police personnel during duty hours and help a member of the force get rid of the addiction, officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban, Anna Lata Sinha, wrote in her order: “Assistant Sub Inspector be referred to de-addiction centre of the District Hospital Ramban for a period of 01 month to undergo alcohol de-addiction as it has come to the notice of the undersigned that he has been consuming alcohol during duty hours as certified by the Medical Officer who opined that his consumption makes him unfit to perform his duties.”
Officials said that the order, issued last week, followed written complaints from the supervisory officials, including the SHO, as well as the general public.
“I looked at his file and found there were similar complaints about him earlier as well,” the SSP told The Indian Express.
“We got him tested (medically) also on the spot. It is not that the action was taken merely on suspicion; we first did our due diligence,” she added.
Officials said the move will send out a strong message that inebriation and misconduct will not be tolerated during duty hours.
Ramban has always been a sensitive district with terror-related activities continuing to pose security concerns, officials pointed out, adding that police personnel need to remain alert and always prepared to respond to any security situation in such a place.
The order is intended to strengthen accountability within the force and ensure that police personnel remain physically and mentally fit to handle their duties, they added.
“Zero tolerance shall be maintained towards personnel found erring in hours of duty,” the SSP emphasised in her order.
Sources said though there have been instances of police personnel being found in inebriation condition in the past, this was the first time that such a reformative action has been taken by a senior officer.
Earlier, such complaints used to be taken lightly, locals said, attributing the problem to deployment of personnel at isolated places near bridges, river banks, or hill tops along the national highway etc., in the hilly district.