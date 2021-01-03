J&K Police seizes ammo dump, claims to have foiled terror plot

The total recovery made so far include 13 grenades, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 105 pistol bullets, four Pakistan made balloons, one flag of Tehreek ul Majahideen Jammu and Kashmir and 18 posters of J&K Ghaznavi Force. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday seized five more grenades along with a piston and 35 rounds from a village along the Line of Control in the Mendhar area of Poonch district and claimed to have foiled a “major terror plot to fuel tension in Jammu division”.

This was the third consecutive seizure of arms, ammunition and grenades in Mendhar after the recent busting of a terror module and the arrest of three terror associates on December 28, last year, police said. They were identified as Mustafa Khan of Galuta, Mohammad Yaseen and Rayees Ahmed. The last two are residents of Dabbi, Balakote.

On the basis of leads obtained from sustained interrogation of the arrested terror facilitators, the police and the Army launched a joint operation at Dabbi village, which falls ahead of the barbed wire fencing along the LoC in the Balakote area, and it eventually led them to the ammunition dump on Sunday.

The busted terror module owed allegiance to “Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force”, which is being operated from the PoK, police said, adding that the outfit, apart from plotting terror attacks, is also trying to target religious places in a bid to fuel communal disharmony in the otherwise peaceful Jammu division.

The police had initially recovered six hand grenades from the arrested terror facilitators, who revealed that the grenades were to be lobbed on religious places in Ari and Mendhar town areas of Poonch district.

The second recovery was made from Dabi village where two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades were seized.

“Handlers from across the border dropped the consignment in hidden patches near the LoC and these terror associates picked it up for further carriage into the hinterland,” a police statement said.

The total recovery made so far include 13 grenades, three pistols, five pistol magazines, 105 pistol bullets, four Pakistan made balloons, one flag of Tehreek ul Majahideen Jammu and Kashmir and 18 posters of J&K Ghaznavi Force.