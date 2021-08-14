J&K police seize Rs 35 lakh from man at Poonch border, questions him

Jammu Kashmir police on Saturday seized Rs 35 lakh from a person in the Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Sources said that the police are questioning the person so as to find out the source of such huge cash.

Meanwhile, a militant belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said according to news agency PTI.

Muzamil Shah, who joined militant ranks a few days ago, was arrested in a joint operation by police, Army and CRPF from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar, they said. Police recovered one grenade, one magazine and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle from his possession, they said.

An FIR was registered at Dacchan police station and further investigation into the matter is on, the officials said.