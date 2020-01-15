J&K police seeks NIA probe into arrested DySP Davinder Singh, wants him dismissed

DySP Davinder Singh was posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport DySP Davinder Singh was posted with the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport

DAYS AFTER one of its officers, Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, was caught with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, the J&K Police has recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“We have already recommended an NIA probe into the matter as things of wider magnitude may come out,’’ Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday. While Davinder Singh has been suspended, the DGP said they had recommended his dismissal from service. He said they had also recommended that the gallantry medal awarded to Davinder Singh, by the erstwhile J&K state in 2018, should be taken back.

Responding to a question, the DGP said they were also open to a probe into Davinder Singh’s alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack. “If that issue also comes up during ongoing investigations, it can also be probed,’’ he said.

In 2004, in a letter to his lawyer Sushil Kumar, Afzal Guru, then lodged in Tihar Jail for his involvement in the Parliament attack, had said that “DSP Davinder Singh”, then posted with J&K Police’s Special Operations Group at Humhama, had asked him to “take Mohammad”, a Pakistani national identified as one of those who carried out the Parliament attack, “to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him”.

Also Read | Had Davinder Singh been a ‘Khan’, reaction of RSS trolls would have been different: Adhir Chowdhury

Afzal Guru was convicted and hanged on February 9, 2013. Saying that the special investigation team would also probe Davinder Singh’s possible involvement in criminal acts in the past, the DGP said: “We do not believe in sheltering anyone… we show no leniency towards anybody involved in such crimes, irrespective of one’s rank or the organisation.’’

The DGP said that following Davinder Singh’s arrest, police had conducted searches at nearly half a dozen places. The investigations are going on, he said.

Davinder Singh who was posted with the J&K Police anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar airport, was arrested with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Naveed Babu, and his associates, at a checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on January 11.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App