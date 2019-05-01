J&K police see Hizbul Mujahideen role in RSS leader’s murder

The Jammu and Kashmir Police suspect that the Hizbul Mujahideen was behind the murders of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar in Kishtwar in early April.

Sharma and his PSO Rajinder Kumar were shot dead by an unidentified militant in full public view inside Kishtwar district hospital’s OPD on April 9. Police suspect Osama Bin Javed — a militant active in the Kishtwar area — was involved, but believe that he brought in militants from South Kashmir to execute the attack.

Sources said three to four militants were reportedly involved in executing the plan, but the militant who actually carried out the killings appeared to be an outsider as no eyewitness at the hospital could identify him. the killer, even when police showed them the photographs of local militants from Kishtwar and adjoining the Doda district.

Even the car used by the militants to flee after the killings was purchased from a local for Rs 83,000 a day before the attack, the sources said. The car was abandoned by the militants while fleeing towards Dachhan and seized by the police.

Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, M K Sinha, said, “The group involved in the killings has been identified. The person who purchased the vehicle in which the militants fled has been identified as Zahid (Hussain of Kishtwar’s Dachhan area) and he is absconding. He too has joined the (Hizbul Mujahideen) outfit and he is now moving along with Osama.

“From where the militants came and went after the recent attack has been worked out. We are aware how they carried out the killing, but are not able to locate them yet and we are working on that,” he said.

A senior police officer said the killings appeared to be part of a well-hatched conspiracy. He pointed out that Zahid, who purchased the car used by the militants, had a poor family background. He appears to have been provided money by someone for purchasing the vehicle, he added.