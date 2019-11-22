J&K Police repatriate Pak national as ‘goodwill gesture’

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has repatriated a 32-year-old Pakistani national who had crossed into India through the Line of Control (LoC) along North Kashmir in May. Police officials said that the Kupwara Police repatriated him as a “goodwill gesture”.

A J&K Police spokesperson said that the Pakistani national, identified as Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Pajkote in PoK, was repatriated via Teetwal in Kupwara on Thursday afternoon.

“He was earlier arrested near Dilar check-post in Karnah on May 18 when he had crossed over into Indian territory without seeking requisite permission,” said a police statement.

Police said a case was registered and the individual was taken to hospital for medical examination. “Doctors reported that the said individual suffers from a mental/psychotic disorder,” the statement said.

Police said the government was approached to take up the matter with the concerned authorities in Pakistan so as to facilitate his return. “After fulfilling legal formalities, today, as a goodwill gesture, he was handed over to the authorities from Pakistan via Teetwal,” the statement said.

A statement by the Indian Army said Shabir Ahmad was “repatriated on humanitarian grounds at 1335 hrs today at the Tithwal crossing point in Tangdhar sector”.