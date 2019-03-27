JK police releases posters of ‘wanted’ militants in Kishtwar, announces reward

Over a decade after Kishtwar district was declared terror free, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released pictures of seven “wanted” militants announcing cash reward and a government job for information leading to their arrest or killing.

“For any information leading to get hold live or dead – cash reward in lakhs & job,” reads posters put up by police at various places in Kishtwar. Carrying photographs of seven militants, the posters also carry phone numbers where people can give information about them, at the same time assuring that the identity of the informer would be kept secret. The posters end with an appeal asking people: “please help us to protect you better’’.

The “wanted militants” include Mohammad Amin alias Jahangir, Riaz Ahmed alias Hazari, Mudassir Hussain, Jamal Din alias Abu Bakar, Talib Hussain, Junaid Akram and Usama Bin Javed alias Osama. Jahangir of Hizbul Mujahideen was the oldest surviving militant in entire Chenab Valley comprising Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts who has never been caught ever since the inception of militancy in the area during 1990s.

Junaid from the same outfit is wanted in connection with Delhi High Court bomb blasts. His elder brother, however, was arrested by NIA.

The posters have come up after the Kishtwar district was rattled by the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother in November last year and gun-snatching incident from a policeman recently.

The incident in which two militants snatched an AK-47 rifle from the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Kishtwar deputy commissioner took place early this month. One of the militants involved in weapon snatching had been identified as Osama Javed of Hizbul Mujahideen whose name initially figured in the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town on November 1 last year.

Nearly a month after the killing of Parihar brothers, police had arrested a 23-year-old youth in Kishtwar allegedly having links with Pakistan’s ISI. He had allegedly been gathering information on establishments of state police and armed forces to facilitate terror outfits in carrying out attacks within Kishtwar district.

Pointing out that these militants were active in Kishtwar, a senior police officer said that six of them owed allegiance to Hizbul Mujahideen and one to Lashkar-e-Toiba. Two of them included those who left studies in the Valley to join militant ranks last year, he added.

The posters carrying their photographs have been issued to help people identify them, the official said.