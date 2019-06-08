J&K Police receive intelligence input about Hizbul’s plan to target state BJP chief

A day after Jammu Kashmir Police arrested four Pakistani spies and claimed to have busted an ISI conspiracy to revive militancy in Jammu region, internal communication tipped the authorities about Hizbul Mujahideen plot to target BJP state president Ravinder Raina and IkkJutt Jammu chairman Ankur Sharma Saturday.

“Reliable input indicates that HM is planning to target Ravinder Raina (BJP state president) and advocate Ankur Sharma (Head of EkkJutt Jammu). Asset has further disclosed that reccee of their movements and their security deployment has already been carried out. Necessary precaution is advised,’’ revealed an internal communication of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Raina, a former MLA from Nowshera, is known for his remarks against Pakistan and terror outfits operating in Kashmir, while Ankur has been spearheading a campaign against the settlement of the majority community on state land describing it as “state-sponsored demographic invasion and Islamic fundamentalism at the behest of Jihadi organisations”.

It was in the aftermath of Ankur’s persistent campaign that Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration had repealed Roshni Act which envisaged bestowing of ownership rights of state land to its illegal occupants subject to the payment of nominal money fixed by the state government.

Raina, when contacted, described it a conspiracy by some Pakistan sponsored terrorists to carry out fidayeen attack. “However, we cannot be cowed down by such elements,’’ he said. Quoting security agencies, he also pointed out that a Pakistani and two Kashmiri militants have conducted recce of his office and home.

“We will continue to work for the country and its people and for strengthening nationalism in Jammu and Kashmir,” the BJP leader said, adding that brave army, paramilitary and police personnel will eliminate these terrorists.

In less than a fortnight, police and army personnel have apprehended half a dozen alleged Pakistani spies and busted an ISI plot to revive militancy in Jammu region. The lid was taken off the plot following the apprehension of two youth — Nadim Akhtar of Kathua’s Malhar area and Mushtaq Ahmed of Doda, when they were moving outside Ratnuchak military station in Samba district under suspicious circumstances and taking photographs of military installations.

Later, after the duo revealed the plot, the police and Army apprehended four more youth from Kathua and Udhampur districts in joint operations. They are identified as Saddam Hussain, Mohammad Shafi and Mohammad Saleem, all from Kathua district, besides Safdal Ahmed of Udhampur district’s Basantgarh area.

They, as per their modus operandi, used to take photographs or do videography of security forces movement and send these to their handlers in Pakistan through WhatsApp. Apart from this, they also used to work as overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen and motivate youth in their respective areas joint militant ranks, sources said.

All the six youth, sources said, were in contact with Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen handler Aziz and Iftikar, a Colonel level officer in Pakistan’s ISI, sources informed. Just before their apprehension, Nadim and Mushtaq had sent a WhatsApp message of Aziz in Pakistan, sources further informed that a few days earlier, they had received Rs 2 lakhs in their bank account.