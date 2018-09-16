J&K Police prepared for upcoming civic body elections: DGP Dilbagh Singh

The DGP added that the deployment plan of police personnel has been finalised. (PTI) The DGP added that the deployment plan of police personnel has been finalised. (PTI)

The Jammu & Kashmir Police DGP Dilbagh Singh on Sunday said that they are prepared for both urban and rural body elections beginning October 8.

“Aap log jantey hein ki election ki announcement ho chuki hai. Humney apni jagah pe puri tayari bi kar li hai, chahey Kashmir ho, chahey Jammu ho, ya Leh Ladakh ho (You people know that the dates of elections have been announced. We have made all the preparations from our side, be it Kashmir, Jammu, or Ladakh),” Singh said.

The DGP added that the deployment plan of police personnel has been finalised.

“The biggest challenge before us is to create a secure environment for upcoming elections,” the DGP said when asked about the challenges before the police in view of Pakistan sponsored terror attacks on one hand and incidents of stone pelting on the other. “We will work more for creating a secure environment so that people can exercise their right to franchise in a free and fair manner,” he added.

About the current situation in the Valley, Singh said, ”I keep on telling people from media that situation may not be very good, but it is also not so bad that you keep on describing it”. Many people in the Valley understand it, he added.

The state election commission had on Saturday announced civic body elections to be held in the state in four phases beginning October 8. The Panchayat elections will be held later. The Municipal elections in the state are being held after a period of 13 years, the last such election was conducted in 2005.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App