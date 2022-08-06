Two militants involved in Aug 2 J&K Police post attack arrested

Updated: August 6, 2022 9:02:15 pm
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested two militants who allegedly were responsible for hurling a crude explosive device at Ind police post in Gool area of Ramban district in the wee hours of August 2.
Identifying the arrested militants as Shah Din Padiyar of Ward No. 4 and Mohammad Farooq of Maha Kund, both in Gool tehsil, Ramban SP Mohita Sharma said they have confessed to having carried out the attack.
Two policemen, including Follower Lal Singh and SPO Shakeel Ahmed had sustained minor pellet injuries in the explosion. The SP said the police immediately launched searches and found a piece of handwritten paper, claiming that the explosion was carried out by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force.
During questioning, Mohammad Farooq confessed to having received Rs 50,000 from a person who had given them the task of attacking police and security forces establishments in the area, police said. The identity of the person, who gave money to Farooq, is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, adding that Farooq was also found in possession of three SIM cards apart from his mobile phone that had two SIM cards in it.
Subscriber Only Stories
The electronic surveillance team of police in the district is working of digging all the data on these five SIM cards and the mobile phone, she said, adding both the militants have been booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. More arrests are likely after ascertaining the identity of person who provided cash to the arrested militants, she added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Sharing bed with your partner can improve sleep and mental health, says study
Yuva Vahini plans image makeover, seeks to shed vigilante image
Two militants involved in Aug 2 J&K Police post attack arrested
CWG Semifinal: Elegant Smriti, Brilliant Rana take India to final
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to pay $45 million in the Sandy Hook trial?
Khattar inaugurates Institute of Driving Training and Research in Karnal
4 killed in Ohio; man called ‘armed and dangerous’ sought
Wanted to prove not just Kenyans and Ethiopians, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable after historic silver
Urmila Matondkar recreates the oomph of ‘Rangeela Re’ on DID Super Moms stage. Watch
What is happening with CUET candidates is story of every youth of country: Rahul
Kevin Feige wanted to kill all six Avengers, Russo Brothers recall shooting down his ‘aggressive’ idea
One dead as CISF jawan fires at barrack inside Kolkata’s Indian Museum