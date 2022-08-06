scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Two militants involved in Aug 2 J&K Police post attack arrested

Identifying the arrested militants as Shah Din Padiyar of Ward No. 4 and Mohammad Farooq of Maha Kund, both in Gool tehsil, Ramban SP Mohita Sharma said they have confessed to having carried out the attack

Written by Arun Sharma | Jammu |
Updated: August 6, 2022 9:02:15 pm
Two policemen, including Follower Lal Singh and SPO Shakeel Ahmed had sustained minor pellet injuries in the explosion. (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested two militants who allegedly were responsible for hurling a crude explosive device at Ind police post in Gool area of Ramban district in the wee hours of August 2.

Identifying the arrested militants as Shah Din Padiyar of Ward No. 4 and Mohammad Farooq of Maha Kund, both in Gool tehsil, Ramban SP Mohita Sharma said they have confessed to having carried out the attack.

Two policemen, including Follower Lal Singh and SPO Shakeel Ahmed had sustained minor pellet injuries in the explosion. The SP said the police immediately launched searches and found a piece of handwritten paper, claiming that the explosion was carried out by Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force.

During questioning, Mohammad Farooq confessed to having received Rs 50,000 from a person who had given them the task of attacking police and security forces establishments in the area, police said. The identity of the person, who gave money to Farooq, is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, adding that Farooq was also found in possession of three SIM cards apart from his mobile phone that had two SIM cards in it.

The electronic surveillance team of police in the district is working of digging all the data on these five SIM cards and the mobile phone, she said, adding both the militants have been booked under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. More arrests are likely after ascertaining the identity of person who provided cash to the arrested militants, she added.

First published on: 06-08-2022 at 08:41:09 pm
