J&K Police: Plan to revive LeT in Reasi busted

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested three people, including a government school teacher, from Reasi district and said that it has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) plan to revive militancy in the district’s Mahore area.

Police identified the arrested as schoolteacher Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Aziz and Ashfaq Ahmed — all residents of Mahore tehsil — and said that they were in touch with LeT’s Pakistan-based handler Mohammad Qasim.

The three arrested had been receiving funds from their handler in Pakistan, police said, adding that some benami transactions in different bank accounts have also been detected. The police also said that they had identified some families of slain militants who received financial aid from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Qasim, a resident of Mahore, had crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2002, a senior police officer said, adding that the involvement of some more suspects has been found during investigations which are in progress, and that more arrests were likely.

